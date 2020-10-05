Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.57. 2,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

