Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

