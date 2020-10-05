Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.79. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. 184,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,270. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

