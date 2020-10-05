Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Centene also reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

CNC stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. 64,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,971. Centene has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

