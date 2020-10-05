Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,858,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,445,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,241. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

