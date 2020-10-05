Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CJREF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,180. The firm has a market cap of $450.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.