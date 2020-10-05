Brokerages Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $12,523,363.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 210,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,569. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

