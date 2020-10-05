Brokerages Set KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

