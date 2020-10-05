Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Target Price at GBX 315

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.12).

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of LON PFG traded up GBX 15.30 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 211.20 ($2.76). The company had a trading volume of 943,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The stock has a market cap of $496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 6122.8778902 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

