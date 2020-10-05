Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BVRDF. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

