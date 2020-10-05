Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce $33.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $141.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.84 million to $142.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.21 million, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.