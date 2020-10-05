Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

