CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 6th. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CFIIU opened at $9.98 on Monday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

