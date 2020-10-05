China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Greenridge Global increased their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

