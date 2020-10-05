Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CIBHD opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.43. Cib Marine Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Cib Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

