Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.
CRUS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63.
In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
