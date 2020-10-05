Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

CRUS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

