Comparing BRP Group (BRP) and The Competition

BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BRP Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRP Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million -$8.65 million 133.75 BRP Group Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 38.20

BRP Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group Competitors 296 916 1014 72 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 11.66%. Given BRP Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BRP Group rivals beat BRP Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

