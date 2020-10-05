Comparing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore International Group (OTCMKTS:ATKR)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 248.26 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.58 $139.05 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -612.83% -2,835.59% -131.79% Atkore International Group 8.05% 51.23% 9.73%

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.