Comparing RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT)

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTI Surgical has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTI Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $308.38 million 0.76 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -19.63 Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.89 $3.00 million $0.23 73.00

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RTI Surgical. RTI Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -70.56% N/A N/A Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RTI Surgical and Alpha Pro Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

RTI Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats RTI Surgical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.