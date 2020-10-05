Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.