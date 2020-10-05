Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CNSL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
