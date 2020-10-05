Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNSL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 345,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

