CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Tops $17.19 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $23,256.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00586867 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.01515966 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,435,932 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

