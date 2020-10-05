Contrasting Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Biocorrx (NASDAQ:BICX)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23% Biocorrx -2,233.21% N/A -98.86%

4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Biocorrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 0.88 $19.72 million ($1.42) -3.28 Biocorrx $240,000.00 44.88 -$6.04 million N/A N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Biocorrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats Biocorrx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc. engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. It also engages in the research and development of sustained release naltrexone products for the treatment of addiction and other possible disorders. The company was founded by Neil Terrence Muller and George O’Neill on January 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

