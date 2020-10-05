Contrasting Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.91% 46.66% 6.05% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and ChinaCache International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 4.17 $2.47 billion $5.92 23.90 ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.02 -$56.74 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 3 10 2 0 1.93 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $156.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats ChinaCache International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

