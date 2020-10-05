Contrasting Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kinross Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 23.96% 11.03% 6.17% Golden Minerals -99.95% -143.29% -53.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 3.34 $718.60 million $0.34 27.26 Golden Minerals $7.73 million 8.15 -$5.39 million ($0.05) -8.47

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinross Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 8 0 2.73 Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.07, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

