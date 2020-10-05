Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.59. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 175,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,409. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.