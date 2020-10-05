Cormark Boosts Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$7.75

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:CHW opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 40.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

