Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.45 ($40.53).

Shares of RWE opened at €33.49 ($39.40) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.29 and its 200-day moving average is €29.45. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

