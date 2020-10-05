Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.15 ($11.94).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

