Critical Analysis: Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) versus Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Estee Lauder Companies and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies 1 5 15 0 2.67 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus price target of $220.95, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Estee Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Estee Lauder Companies is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 5.62 $684.00 million $4.12 54.00 Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.00 $39.40 million $0.09 195.22

Estee Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co. Estee Lauder Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Estee Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies 4.79% 34.57% 8.69% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies beats Natura &Co on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brand names of Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, and Too Faced. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

