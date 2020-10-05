Critical Contrast: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) versus ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA)

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Assured Guaranty and ACMAT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares Assured Guaranty and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty 34.43% 4.85% 2.25% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assured Guaranty and ACMAT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 2.34 $402.00 million N/A N/A ACMAT $2.75 million 11.34 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, and other public finance bonds; and various types of non-United States public finance obligations comprising infrastructure finance, regulated utilities, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including pooled corporate obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, financial products, commercial receivables securities, and other structured finance securities. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.