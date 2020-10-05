CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $45.20 on Friday. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.32.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

