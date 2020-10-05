Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Arcimoto (OTCMKTS:FUV) Financial Survey

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 202.78 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -7.49

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.