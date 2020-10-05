Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $39.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,374. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $4.62 on Monday, reaching $28.61. 3,928,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

