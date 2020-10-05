Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. AXA increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 27.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,959 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

