Devery Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Devery has a total market cap of $364,846.08 and $11,487.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Devery

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,144 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

