Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.89 on Friday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $347.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 100.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

