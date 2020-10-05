Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $195,692.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,191.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,757,675. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

