Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Donaldson stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 38.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

