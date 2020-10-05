Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$12.63 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94.
