Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.68. 220,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,273. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 489.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 112.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

