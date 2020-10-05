DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Shares of DTE opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 536.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

