Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of DNKN opened at $84.49 on Thursday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

