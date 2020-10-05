Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.49. The stock has a market cap of $958.05 million and a PE ratio of -42.15.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the process of due diligence searches, document creation, and electronic records filing for commercial and real estate transactions.

