DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rational (FRA:RAA)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAA. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rational has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €714.50 ($840.59) on Thursday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €571.98 and its 200-day moving average is €507.12.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.