Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.87. 100,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,295. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.33 million, a P/E ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 0.71.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.