EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.