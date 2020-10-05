ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

