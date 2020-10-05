Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $35.55. 358,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.