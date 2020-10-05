FantasyGold (FGC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $40,279.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00265422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.01509600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00163809 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.